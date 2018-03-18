Russia: Porton Down Could Be Behind Nerve Agent

Porton Down could be the source of the nerve agent used in the attack in Salisbury, suggests Vladimir Chizhov
The Ambassador tells #marr that the nerve agent might have been checked against samples retained in British laboratories pic.twitter.com/QgZu6MLOOA
— The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) March 18, 2018
Russia’s ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov suggests Porton Down could have been behind the nerve agent used in the attack on the Skripals, noting it is only 8 miles from Salisbury. Boris hits back: “This is not the response of a country that believes itself to be innocent”.
“This is not the response of a country that believes itself to be innocent”@BorisJohnson says Vladimir Chizhov’s suggestion that the UK research laboratory Porton Down is the source of the nerve agent is “satirical” #marr pic.twitter.com/jMQeoLjUlw
Russia going the full Craig Murray…