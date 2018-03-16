Pictured: Striking Dons on £250,000 Taxpayer Funded Jolly

Last week Guido revealed how at least 35 British public sector representatives jollied in sunny Cape Town on a massive taxpayer funded booze-up – while their sector was supposedly on strike over pensions. Looks like Prof Linda Bauld of Sterling University, chief adviser to Cancer Research on alcohol, obesity and tobacco had a great time at the World Conference on Tobacco and Health. She has warned Brits about how alcohol causes cancer. Anyway, there she is above centre at a Cape winery.

One prof even went on safari:

Nice work if you can get it – bought and paid for by you…

Tags: ,
March 16, 2018 at 5:15 pm



Quote of the Day

Chuka Umunna on Seumas Milne re Russia:

“Have read the comments of the Leader of the Opposition’s spokesperson. Mr Milne’s comments do not represent the views of the majority of our voters, members or MPs. We’ll get abuse for saying so but where British lives have been put at risk it is important to be clear about this.”

