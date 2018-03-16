Pictured: Striking Dons on £250,000 Taxpayer Funded Jolly

Last week Guido revealed how at least 35 British public sector representatives jollied in sunny Cape Town on a massive taxpayer funded booze-up – while their sector was supposedly on strike over pensions. Looks like Prof Linda Bauld of Sterling University, chief adviser to Cancer Research on alcohol, obesity and tobacco had a great time at the World Conference on Tobacco and Health. She has warned Brits about how alcohol causes cancer. Anyway, there she is above centre at a Cape winery.

One prof even went on safari:

Today’s postcard from #SouthAfrica: a slightly heart stopping encounter with an elephant. Glad it decided to turn around & amble off! pic.twitter.com/4TPN1DDukI — Marita Hefler (@m_hef) 13 March 2018

Nice work if you can get it – bought and paid for by you…