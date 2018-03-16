Momentum Deselect Trot-Hating Moderate Labour Mayor

Momentum have deselected Labour’s moderate mayor in Newham. Sir Robin Wales has held the role since 2002, he previously resisted Lutfur Rahman and during the eighties he played a major role fighting the Militant Tendency. He recently spoke to HuffPo about how the “Trots” are his enemies. Local councillor Rokhsana Fiaz, who was backed by Momentum, ousted him this afternoon with 60% of the vote. Red Roar has the numbers:

Here we… here we… here we go…