LabourLists to the Left

LabourList, the hitherto dull and worthy rival to ConservativeHome that was launched by Peter Mandelson, was for years non-factional and tried to balance the views of the Labour family. It appears to be responding to market forces and moving to the left…

This week it has been guest edited by Diane Abbott. It links out to the Canary. The only up and coming Labour leaning site that doesn’t support Corbyn is Red Roar. The surrendering of the online space to the Corbynistas reflects a wider malaise.

The established left-of-centre publications like the New Statesman and The Guardian are not enough. If Labour’s moderates don’t have an online forum around which to coalesce they will find it difficult to ever regain control of the party from the Marxists. Rather than wasting time and money trying to overturn the referendum result the Labour luvvies should be focusing on organising for when Labour loses the next election. Unless the Jolyons, Chukas and Stellas are really going to risk it all on a new centrist party…