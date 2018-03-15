Question Asked in Commons Chamber

Motion proposed on the floor of the House… @Rachel_L_Evans pic.twitter.com/pggDPmUMCi — Matthew Reville (@MatthewReville) 15 March 2018

A man has proposed to his bride-to-be in the chamber of the House of Commons. In what may be an historical first civil servant Matthew Reville popped the question to Labour parliamentary aide Rachel Evans on the floor of the House late last Friday (when MPs were not sitting). Matthew tweeted a video showing the proposal with the caption “motion proposed on the floor of the House.” Congratulations to them both…