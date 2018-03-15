Question Asked in Commons Chamber

A man has proposed to his bride-to-be in the chamber of the House of Commons. In what may be an historical first civil servant Matthew Reville popped the question to Labour parliamentary aide Rachel Evans on the floor of the House late last Friday (when MPs were not sitting). Matthew tweeted a video showing the proposal with the caption “motion proposed on the floor of the House.” Congratulations to them both…

Tags:
March 15, 2018 at 2:16 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…

“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Parliament Changed Mail Provider Before Suspicious Package Wave Parliament Changed Mail Provider Before Suspicious Package Wave
Bercow Recuses Himself from Bullying Investigation Bercow Recuses Himself from Bullying Investigation
Commons Clerks Sceptical of MP-Led Inquiry Commons Clerks Sceptical of MP-Led Inquiry
Watch: May Gets Tough on Russia Watch: May Gets Tough on Russia
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Second Commons Employee Quit After Bercow Told Him: “F*ck Off” Second Commons Employee Quit After Bercow Told Him: “F*ck Off”
Bercow Accused of Bullying Female Secretary Bercow Accused of Bullying Female Secretary
Woke Guido’s PMQs Sketch Woke Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons
Boris on Corbyn’s “B*llocks” Boris on Corbyn’s “B*llocks”
Corbyn: “Crime is Wrong” Corbyn: “Crime is Wrong”
Watch: Brexit-Bashing Peers In Lords “Remain Echo-Chamber” Watch: Brexit-Bashing Peers In Lords “Remain Echo-Chamber”
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Watch: Baroness Jenkin Drops C-Bomb in Lords Watch: Baroness Jenkin Drops C-Bomb in Lords
Cheers as Sports Back Open Cheers as Sports Back Open
PMQs Sketch: Corbynish For Beginners PMQs Sketch: Corbynish For Beginners
Sports and Social Closed Indefinitely Sports and Social Closed Indefinitely
Bad Al Flips at Gisela Bad Al Flips at Gisela
Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers
Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes