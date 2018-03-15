May We Fist Bump, Prime Minister?

The Prime Minister had her most successful walkabout ever in Salisbury this morning. She even knew how to do a fistbump…
Chuka Umunna on Seumas Milne re Russia:
“Have read the comments of the Leader of the Opposition’s spokesperson. Mr Milne’s comments do not represent the views of the majority of our voters, members or MPs. We’ll get abuse for saying so but where British lives have been put at risk it is important to be clear about this.”