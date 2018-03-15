Jezza’s Russian Revisionism After Shadow Cabinet Split

Labour’s Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith was at odds with her leader over his response to Russia’s suspected poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal. Griffiths told BBC Radio 4:

“We very much accept that what the prime minister said – this is a very sophisticated nerve agent and Russia is responsible for this attack and therefore we’re fully supporting the measures which the government is taking, including the expulsion of 23 diplomats.”

That’s much tougher than Corbyn’s words in the Commons yesterday. Griffith also said of Seumas: “I cannot speak for Seumas Milne. He has to speak for himself.” Griffith and Team Corbyn have a long history of falling out, particularly over NATO and nukes

Her line and overnight pressure following Milne’s briefing has bounced Corbyn’s office politburo into revising their position. They now say:

“The Government has laid out two alternatives: that Russia is either directly responsible or culpable because it lost control of this nerve agent. Yesterday, we agreed that the evidence overwhelmingly points to those two alternatives. The Russian authorities must be held to account on the basis of the evidence and our response must be both decisive and proportionate.”

Too late, the damage is done…

March 15, 2018 at 10:20 am



Chuka Umunna on Seumas Milne re Russia:

"Have read the comments of the Leader of the Opposition's spokesperson. Mr Milne's comments do not represent the views of the majority of our voters, members or MPs. We'll get abuse for saying so but where British lives have been put at risk it is important to be clear about this."

