PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 14 March.

Q2 Jack Dromey (Birmingham, Erdington)

Q3 Mr Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall)

Q4 Alex Burghart (Brentwood and Ongar)

Q5 Bill Esterson (Sefton Central)

Q6 Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South)

Q7 Kelvin Hopkins (Luton North)

Q8 Richard Graham (Gloucester)

Q9 Jeremy Quin (Horsham)

Q10 Andrew Selous (South West Bedfordshire)

Q11 Vernon Coaker (Gedling)

Q12 Leo Docherty (Aldershot)

Q13 Jo Platt (Leigh)

Q14 Neil Parish (Tiverton and Honiton)

March 14, 2018 at 11:58 am



Quote of the Day

Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…

“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”

