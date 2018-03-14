Greggs Westminster Update

On the issue that is of most interest to folks in SW1, Greggs can only tell Guido Forks “there is no official opening date set yet” for their Westminster shop.
Teasing and tantalising like a cheese and beans pasty…
Chuka Umunna on Seumas Milne re Russia:
“Have read the comments of the Leader of the Opposition’s spokesperson. Mr Milne’s comments do not represent the views of the majority of our voters, members or MPs. We’ll get abuse for saying so but where British lives have been put at risk it is important to be clear about this.”