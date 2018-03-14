Greggs Westminster Update

On the issue that is of most interest to folks in SW1, Greggs can only tell Guido Forks “there is no official opening date set yet” for their Westminster shop.
Teasing and tantalising like a cheese and beans pasty…
On the issue that is of most interest to folks in SW1, Greggs can only tell Guido Forks “there is no official opening date set yet” for their Westminster shop.
Teasing and tantalising like a cheese and beans pasty…
Johnny Mercer on Corbyn’s Russia response:
“I think I’ve just seen the most shameful moment I’ve seen in the House of Commons in my time to date”