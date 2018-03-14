Corbyn Takes Putin’s Line

Jeremy Corbyn has taken the line used by the Kremlin when it refused to comply to the UK’s deadline for explaining Sergei Skripal’s poisioning. Corbyn was booed as told the Commons:

“How has she responded to the Russian government’s request for a sample of the agent used in the Sailsibury attack to run its own tests?”

The Russian Embassy in London tweeted:

3/7 Moscow will not respond to London’s ultimatum until it receives samples of the chemical substance to which the UK investigators are referring. pic.twitter.com/B5CNtimcc3 — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) 13 March 2018

The Russian Foreign Ministry said: “Without this, any statements by London are senseless.”

Not much of a surprise though, is it…