Corbyn: Putin’s Expansion into Ukraine “Not Unprovoked”

Jeremy Corbyn said Vladimir Putin’s illegal incursion into Ukraine which saw the annexation of Crimea was “not unprovoked” and that there were “huge questions” over Western intentions in the country. In a 2014 article for the Morning Star at the height of the Ukraine War Corbyn wrote:

“On Ukraine, I would not condone Russian behaviour or expansion. But it is not unprovoked, and the right of people to seek a federal structure or independence should not be denied. And there are huge questions around the West’s intentions in Ukraine.”

At the same time Corbyn was making excuses for Putin’s actions his top spinner Seumas Milne was loudly defending the Kremlin. Milne, who has described Putin as “a centrist”, called the annexation of Crimea “clearly defensive”:

“Putin’s absorption of Crimea and support for the rebellion in eastern Ukraine is clearly defensive, and the red line now drawn: the east of Ukraine, at least, is not going to be swallowed up by Nato or the EU”

Don’t count on Corbyn backing the tough line against the Putin regime likely to be announced later today…

March 14, 2018 at 11:15 am



Quote of the Day

Johnny Mercer on Corbyn’s Russia response:

“I think I’ve just seen the most shameful moment I’ve seen in the House of Commons in my time to date”

