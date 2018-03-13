Tillerson Sacked

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 March 2018

President Trump has fired Rex Tillerson as US Secretary of State and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Less than 24 hours ago Tillerson backed to the hilt May’s position on Russia, a boon for the government. Uh oh..