Tillerson Sacked

President Trump has fired Rex Tillerson as US Secretary of State and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Less than 24 hours ago Tillerson backed to the hilt May’s position on Russia, a boon for the government. Uh oh..

March 13, 2018



Quote of the Day

Johnny Mercer on Corbyn’s Russia response:

“I think I’ve just seen the most shameful moment I’ve seen in the House of Commons in my time to date”

