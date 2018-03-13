‘Too Sick to Face Investigation’ Vaz Attends Two Dance Festivals in One Week

‘Too sick to be investigated’ Keith Vaz was spotted at both a Bollywood and a dance festival at different ends of the country in the last week. The MP was a VIP guest at the Polish Folklore festival at De Montfort Hall, Leicester on Sunday. Earlier, he attended a Bollywood festival in London where he was pictured with a famous actor:

“Shatrughan Sinha was honoured in London by Keith Vaz the MP from the British Labour Party. During a Q-and-A session after being honoured Shatrughan Sinha was asked which distinguished Indian he would like to play on screen.”

Guido revealed how last month Vaz was spotted opening a swimming pool, attending council meetings, an APPG and a music gig in Leicester. In December Guido asked what had happened to the Standards Commissioner’s investigation into Keith Vaz, which still hasn’t reported back after nearly a year and a half. The Vaz inquiry remains “suspended for medical reasons”. Becoming embarrassing for the parliamentary authorities…

