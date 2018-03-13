Russian State Media Trumpets Corbyn’s Statement on Spy Poisoning

Jeremy Corbyn’s response to the Russia spy poisoning crisis is being used by Putin’s state media to counter the British government’s position. Corbyn’s statement to parliament yesterday is set against Theresa May’s in this write-up by TV Zvezda, a Russian army media outlet run by Putin’s Ministry of Defence:

“Earlier, British Prime Minister Teresa May said that Russia was allegedly involved in the poisoning of Skripal. However, she did not bring any more weighty arguments and evidence in favor of her position, but she traditionally promised new anti-Russian sanctions.

“The UK needs dialogue with Russia on all controversial issues. This statement was made by Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during his speech in parliament. “We need to continue to seek a sound dialogue with Russia on all issues that our countries share, not just cutting off contacts and allowing tensions to grow,” Corbyn said.

“In addition, the politician called for an analysis of all the data obtained and to clarify the level of threat posed by the attack.”

The piece is headlined: “The leader of the British Labour Party calls for dialogue with Russia”…

Corbyn’s intervention over Tory donations gets big play in state news agency RIA Novosti’s sympathtic piece:

“The Conservatives greeted Corbyn with a disapproving rumble. The leader of the Labour Party had to stop several times and begin the phrases from the beginning. At the same time Corbyn rebuked the Conservatives for accepting donations from people who had made money dishonestly in Russia.”
In this article headlined “What happened to English politeness?” which appeared in Komsomolskaya Pravda, formerly an official newspaper of the Soviet Union, Emily Thornberry is singled out for special praise:

“In general, the negative plans are huge. Strengthen economic sanctions, encircle Russia even more closely with military bases, tighten the rules for entry into the UK for our citizens, freeze many of their accounts in British banks, expel Russian diplomats…

I do not regret the place for the words of the famous politician from the Labour Party (main opposition) party, Emily Thornberry: “We need to strive for a healthy dialogue with Russia on issues that are shared by our countries, rather than severing contacts and further exacerbating tensions.”
Easy day in Russian state ‘newsrooms’, just lift Corbyn’s statement…
