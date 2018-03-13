Impatient Westminster Begs Greggs To Open Doors

No hint of a return to the pasty tax in today’s Spring statement and it’s a good thing too as Westminster cannot wait for its new branch of baked goodies gods Greggs to open. MPs, ravenous researchers and hungry hacks say Greggs breadder get on with the roll out and finally open the new shop, based in a giant glass-clad concession inside Westminster tube station.

SW1 is not exactly overflowing with budget eateries. One researcher told Guido: “we won’t be able to baguette about this delay if Greggs take any longer than this, we crust they will open as soon as possible.” Guido has asked Greggs just how long there is left to wait. Soon politicos will be able to spend their dough and have their cake and eat it too…

