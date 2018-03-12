Motion Calling For Independent Inquiry into Bercow Bullying

“I am hoping it’s a motion that the House can get behind, even those who are avid fans of John Bercow. The Speaker has denied all the allegations against him. It’s an opportunity to clear his name” @ABridgen on the Speaker #bbcdp pic.twitter.com/XjlfssxycF — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) 12 March 2018

An Early Day Motion has been tabled calling for an independent inquiry into John Bercow following bullying allegations:

“This house calls for an independent investigation into the allegations of bullying made against Mr Speaker.”

Caroline Lucas has been granted her Urgent Question at 3:30pm. Surely MPs on all sides will want to get to the bottom of this…