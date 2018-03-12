John vs Jez: Corbyn and McDonnell Split Three Times in One Week

At the best of times there’s not much love lost between Jeremy Corbyn’s inner circle and John McDonnell’s operation but the past week has seen an unusual number of public slap downs served on the Shadow Chancellor by the Leader’s Office. Is there trouble brewing in socialist paradise?

The ding-dong started last Sunday when McDonnell went on broadcast and sprung Jezza into announcing an investigation into Munroe Bergdorf. McDonnell swerved the controversy, squarely blaming the Leader’s Office for employing Munroe, and announcing an investigation on their behalf:

“That will be a matter obviously for her employer, she’s employed directly by the Leader’s Office… I’m not sure about this particular issue, it will obviously be investigated by the Leader’s Office.”

The Leader’s Office insisted Bergdorf was not employed by them…

Then, in the middle of last week, as the story broke about Jezza’s membership of an anti-Semitic Facebook group, McDonnell took his own line on the media round totally at odds with LOTO. McDonnell told Sky:

“[Corbyn] was added, and then participated in some of the debate, then when he discovered there were some people in it who were expressing anti-Semitic views he immediately came out of that.”

Team Corbyn briefed that this was “not right”, before increasing the slap down and publicly contradicting McDonnell. 

Yesterday, McDonnell went lone wolf by unilaterally proposing a Labour boycott on Russia Today that would ban all the party’s MPs from the channel. ‘Sources close to Jeremy Corbyn’ swiftly briefed that there would be no such boycott. Is everything alright lads?

Tags: ,
People: /
March 12, 2018 at 10:58 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Johnny Mercer on Corbyn’s Russia response:

“I think I’ve just seen the most shameful moment I’ve seen in the House of Commons in my time to date”

