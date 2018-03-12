Cable Doubles Down on Brexit “White Faces” Slur

BBC: You made a comment about all the white faces in front of you. But the fact is you said people who voted for Brexit, an awful lot of them were white. 

Cable: That is the case, and that it was a nostalgia for that world, and I think there’s a couple of bits of evidence which support that. I mean, first of all, some of the most effective propaganda at the time, you may remember Farage’s advertisement where queues of dark faced people and that was how the arguments about immigration was presented. The – you know – I spent a lot of the referendum campaign going round, you know, mostly in sort of prosperous country areas, they weren’t deprived areas of the North and the overwhelming reason people were giving for voting the way they were, and they were predominantly older groups, were about immigration and when people thought about immigration they weren’t predominantly thinking about people from Eastern Europe. 

Vince Cable unapologetic about his attempt over the weekend to suggest the 52% are a load of old racists…

March 12, 2018 at 9:49 am



Quote of the Day

Former Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks says he wouldn’t be able to sit down with Corbyn due to Labour’s anti-Semitism problems:

“I would want to see clearer signs of resolute action by a party and its leader before I would even sit down with them full stop.”

