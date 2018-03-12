Anti-Brexit Group Calls For ‘Aggressive Direct Action’ Against MPs

The vocal anti-Brexit group Best for Britain, which has succeeded in overtaking Open Britain as the most high profile Remainiac campaigners, is calling on its supporters to pursue an “aggressive” strategy of “direct action” against Leave-supporting MPs. Guido has got hold of Best for Britain’s campaign handbook: “Guide to fighting Brexit”. The handbook instructs grassroots Remain campaigners to take part in “aggressive online advocacy” and “direct action”:

Cheekily it tells Remainers to have “someone else” make surgery appointments with MPs on their behalf each time to make sure they get a slot:

Are you an MP who has been pestered by nuisance phone calls from Remainers? It turns out they’re coordinated:

As are the annoying tweets:

Guido can think of a few Remainers who could to with taking the advice on how to have a “persuasive conversation”:

Vince Cable clearly didn’t read the section on immigration:

Could have added “don’t say Brexiters are a bunch of racists”…