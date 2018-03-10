Saturday 7-Up

This week 211,562 visitors visited 750,980 times viewing 1,189,661 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Corbynista BBC Comedienne Whacks Aide After Botched Attempt to Stitch Up Tory MPs
- A Bloody Difficult Woman Hung The Absolute Boy Out To Dry
- Draft Starmer Press Release That Shows Labour Working With Brussels
- Guardian Women Protest at Owen Jones: “Even the Spectator is More Feminist Than Us”
- Munroe Quits | Doesn’t Say Sorry | Blames Right-Wing Press
- Tories Optimistic They Have Numbers For Boundaries Vote
- Hundreds of Women Plan Mass Resignation from Labour Over Trans Ruling
