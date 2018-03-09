Corbyn Slaps Down McDonnell Over Anti-Semitic Facebook Group

Team Jezza have slapped down John McDonnell for his attempted explanation of Corbyn’s presence in that anti-Semitic Facebook group. McDonnell said this morning on Sky:

“He was added, and then participated in some of the debate, then when he discovered there were some people in it who were expressing anti-Semitic views he immediately came out of that.”

So McDonnell says Corbyn left the group when he became aware of its anti-Semitism in 2015, but did nothing about it and didn’t report the members or the group to the party. That’s not a good look…

Team Corbyn say McDonnell’s statement to Sky was “not right”, that he left a number of Facebook groups when he became leader and claim he wasn’t aware of any anti-Semitism at the time. McDonnell keeps stiching-up the boss at the moment…