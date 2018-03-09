Bercow Promised to Step Down in 111 Days Time

Back in June 2009, when he became Speaker, John Bercow promised he would serve “for no more than nine years in total”. 9 years would be June 22 this year, or 111 days from now.

In light of recent revelations, that sounds about right to Guido…

Former Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks says he wouldn’t be able to sit down with Corbyn due to Labour’s anti-Semitism problems:

“I would want to see clearer signs of resolute action by a party and its leader before I would even sit down with them full stop.”

