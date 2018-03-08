Guests Given 4 Hours Notice For Corbyn’s Hastily Organised #IWD2018 Event

25 minutes after Jezza was accused by Theresa May of “mansplaining” International Women’s Day at PMQs, the Leader’s Office fired off this invitation to a hastily-organised reception to recognise the occasion. With the event scrabbled together at the last minute, guests were given just four hours to RSVP and were expected to cancel their plans and make it to Westminster that same evening. Fair to say it went down pretty badly – here is anti-FGM campaigner Nimco Ali:

What an absolute Joke!! Either I have just been added to their list after tweeting about how shit they are on #FGM or they are literally putting together an event for #internationalwomensday2018 at the 11th hour. pic.twitter.com/IyrK33JOm8 — Nimco Ali 🔻 (@NimkoAli) March 7, 2018

In the end only a small group of largely Westminster based staff made it to the reception to hear Jezza. Surely the brocialists didn’t forget?