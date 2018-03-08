Chris Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling

Chris Williamson is now in the pay of Rupert Murdoch’s News UK. The latest Register of Members Interests reveals the top socialist pocketed a tidy £300 for seven hours hard work promoting his Corbynista views on TalkRadio. Williamson, who regularly tweets “don’t buy The Sun”, is a vocal critic of the British media and has previously singled-out Murdoch titles for scathing criticism.

The vile disgusting S*n is at it again.#VoteLabour today to show them that liars will not win https://t.co/0pkGkNSaYE — Chris Williamson MP (@DerbyChrisW) 8 June 2017

The Govt has just utterly capitulated to the gutter press with its statement about #Leveson in the House of Commons.

Murdoch, Dacre and the Barclay brothers et al will be popping the champagne corks — Chris Williamson MP (@DerbyChrisW) 1 March 2018

Surely Chris will be donating the proceeds to charity, how about Help For Heroes?