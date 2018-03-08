Chris Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling

Chris Williamson is now in the pay of Rupert Murdoch’s News UK. The latest Register of Members Interests reveals the top socialist pocketed a tidy £300 for seven hours hard work promoting his Corbynista views on TalkRadio. Williamson, who regularly tweets “don’t buy The Sun”, is a vocal critic of the British media and has previously singled-out Murdoch titles for scathing criticism.

Surely Chris will be donating the proceeds to charity, how about Help For Heroes?

March 8, 2018 at 12:07 pm



Quote of the Day

Max Mosley tells the Guardian it is

“perfectly legitimate to offer immigrants financial inducements to go home”

