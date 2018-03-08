Bercow Accused of Bullying Female Secretary Until She Was Signed Off With PTSD

A bombshell Newsnight investigation has accused John Bercow of bullying his female private secretary. Witnesses said they saw the Speaker shouting at and undermining Kate Emms, who was signed off with post-traumatic stress disorder and had to take another job elsewhere. Bercow even had Emms painted out of his official portrait. He denies the allegations. MPs Mark Pritchard and Paul Farrelly are also accused of bullying – Jo Swinson has already called on all three to face an independent investigation. In October last year Bercow told the Commons: “There must be zero tolerance of sexual harassment or bullying here at Westminster or elsewhere”. Could this finally be what does for the Speaker?

UPDATE: A Commons source says Bercow has been consulting lawyers over bullying allegations for several weeks.

Tags: ,
People: / /
March 8, 2018 at 11:09 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Labour MP Mike Gapes with an epic subtweet:

“Stalin died 65 years ago today. Let us take a few moments today to remember the tens of millions of victims of the crimes of his murderous Soviet Communist regime, the terror and famine he unleashed, and the invasion, annexation and occupation of neighbouring states.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Tories Think They Have Numbers for Boundaries Vote Tories Think They Have Numbers for Boundaries Vote
Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling
Owen vs Feminists Owen vs Feminists
Tory Ex-Minister is Working for Oligarch Named as Corrupt by Russian Opposition Leader Tory Ex-Minister is Working for Oligarch Named as Corrupt by Russian Opposition Leader
Woke Guido’s PMQs Sketch Woke Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Labour MP Suggests McDonnell’s Lynch Esther Comments Were Hate Crime Labour MP Suggests McDonnell’s Lynch Esther Comments Were Hate Crime
Boozy Brocialism Bunfight: Labour Row Over Plan to Ban Alcohol From CLP Meetings Boozy Brocialism Bunfight: Labour Row Over Plan to Ban Alcohol From CLP Meetings
Hundreds of Women Plan Mass Resignation from Labour Over Trans Ruling Hundreds of Women Plan Mass Resignation from Labour Over Trans Ruling
Guardian Saudi Before and After Guardian Saudi Before and After
Listen: Commies Say Corbyn’s Too Extreme on Hamas Listen: Commies Say Corbyn’s Too Extreme on Hamas
Ukip Must Raise £100,000 This Month or Go Bust Ukip Must Raise £100,000 This Month or Go Bust
WATCH: Lenin Statue Bulldozed WATCH: Lenin Statue Bulldozed
Labour Not Always Opposed to ID Cards Labour Not Always Opposed to ID Cards
Maugham Loses Again Maugham Loses Again
Another Poll Shows Tories Ahead Another Poll Shows Tories Ahead
Corbynista BBC Comedian Whacks MP’s Aide Corbynista BBC Comedian Whacks MP’s Aide
Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons
Munroe Quits Munroe Quits
81% Don’t Want Early Election 81% Don’t Want Early Election
Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite