UKIP Must Raise £100,000 By End of Month or Go Bust

UKIP interim leader Gerard Batten told local members in Essex last night that the party must raise £100,000 by the end of March or it will go bust:

Remember UKIP need to find a hefty wedge to pay the costs of the Jane Collins libel trial, as well as hold another leadership election, oh, and fight the locals in May. Batten has sent a begging letter to branches trying to raise the money. Will anyone think it’s worth it?

Tags: ,
People:
March 7, 2018 at 9:15 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Labour MP Mike Gapes with an epic subtweet:

“Stalin died 65 years ago today. Let us take a few moments today to remember the tens of millions of victims of the crimes of his murderous Soviet Communist regime, the terror and famine he unleashed, and the invasion, annexation and occupation of neighbouring states.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
WATCH: Lenin Statue Bulldozed WATCH: Lenin Statue Bulldozed
Labour Not Always Opposed to ID Cards Labour Not Always Opposed to ID Cards
Maugham Loses Again Maugham Loses Again
Another Poll Shows Tories Ahead Another Poll Shows Tories Ahead
Corbynista BBC Comedian Whacks MP’s Aide Corbynista BBC Comedian Whacks MP’s Aide
Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons
Munroe Quits Munroe Quits
81% Don’t Want Early Election 81% Don’t Want Early Election
Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite
Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
‘ROAD TO BREXIT’ ‘ROAD TO BREXIT’
May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union
Lansman vs Formby Getting Nasty Lansman vs Formby Getting Nasty
No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation
Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift” Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift”
Last Day for May’s Head of Broadcast Last Day for May’s Head of Broadcast
Times’s Up for Chorley Times’s Up for Chorley
Lansman vs Formby Lansman vs Formby
Another Labour Council Leader Resigns Over Corbynista Bullying Another Labour Council Leader Resigns Over Corbynista Bullying