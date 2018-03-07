UKIP Must Raise £100,000 By End of Month or Go Bust

UKIP interim leader Gerard Batten told local members in Essex last night that the party must raise £100,000 by the end of March or it will go bust:

Extraordinary admission from Gerrard Batten: he says when he came to office he found there’s no money & no plan for local elections. Says the party needs 740 candidates to get party political broadcasts for local elections — Charlotte Rose (@CharlotteGRose) March 6, 2018

GB tells audience that if they don’t raise £100k by end of March then party will be insolvent & out of business — Charlotte Rose (@CharlotteGRose) March 6, 2018

Remember UKIP need to find a hefty wedge to pay the costs of the Jane Collins libel trial, as well as hold another leadership election, oh, and fight the locals in May. Batten has sent a begging letter to branches trying to raise the money. Will anyone think it’s worth it?