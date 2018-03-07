PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Simon Hoare (North Dorset) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 7 March.
Q2 Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire)
Q3 Mrs Louise Ellman (Liverpool, Riverside)
Q4 Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Glasgow South)
Q5 Kirstene Hair (Angus)
Q6 Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)
Q7 Rachael Maskell (York Central)
Q8 Mr Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland)
Q9 Neil Parish (Tiverton and Honiton)
Q10 Emma Reynolds (Wolverhampton North East)
Q11 Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Q12 Colin Clark (Gordon)

Q13 Marsha De Cordova (Battersea)
Q14 Dr Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire)
Q15 Glyn Davies (Montgomeryshire)
Comments in the comments…
Tags:
March 7, 2018 at 11:59 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…

“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Boris on Corbyn’s “B*llocks” Boris on Corbyn’s “B*llocks”
Corbyn: “Crime is Wrong” Corbyn: “Crime is Wrong”
Watch: Brexit-Bashing Peers In Lords “Remain Echo-Chamber” Watch: Brexit-Bashing Peers In Lords “Remain Echo-Chamber”
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Watch: Baroness Jenkin Drops C-Bomb in Lords Watch: Baroness Jenkin Drops C-Bomb in Lords
Cheers as Sports Back Open Cheers as Sports Back Open
PMQs Sketch: Corbynish For Beginners PMQs Sketch: Corbynish For Beginners
Sports and Social Closed Indefinitely Sports and Social Closed Indefinitely
Bad Al Flips at Gisela Bad Al Flips at Gisela
Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers
Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes
MPs’ Security Costs Rise 1395% MPs’ Security Costs Rise 1395%
Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation
Who Nicked Nelson? Who Nicked Nelson?
Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism? Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism?
Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space” Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space”
Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns
Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament