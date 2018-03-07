PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Simon Hoare (North Dorset) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 7 March.
Q2 Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire)
Q3 Mrs Louise Ellman (Liverpool, Riverside)
Q4 Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Glasgow South)
Q5 Kirstene Hair (Angus)
Q6 Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)
Q7 Rachael Maskell (York Central)
Q8 Mr Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland)
Q9 Neil Parish (Tiverton and Honiton)
Q10 Emma Reynolds (Wolverhampton North East)
Q11 Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South)
Q12 Colin Clark (Gordon)
Q13 Marsha De Cordova (Battersea)
Q14 Dr Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire)
Q15 Glyn Davies (Montgomeryshire)
