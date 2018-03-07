Labour MP Suggests McDonnell’s Lynch Esther Comments Were Hate Crime

A Labour MP has suggested John McDonnell’s comments about “lynching” Esther McVey could be considered a hate crime. During a debate on “misogyny as a hate crime” in Westminster Hall this morning Tory MP Philip Davies asked Labour’s Melanie Onn whether McDonnell’s comments fell under that remit. Onn said:

“If the individual to whom the comments were directed were to feel that that was something they wished to report, then I think it would fall within the scope of the discussions that we are having today. Those sorts of comments are unnecessarily aggressive, I do not think there is any place for them, certainly not in the nature of political debate and discourse.”

Always worth a reminder of the 2014 comments, for which McDonnell has repeatedly refused to apologise for or withdraw:

Labour women standing up to brocialism…

Quote of the Day

Labour MP Mike Gapes with an epic subtweet:

“Stalin died 65 years ago today. Let us take a few moments today to remember the tens of millions of victims of the crimes of his murderous Soviet Communist regime, the terror and famine he unleashed, and the invasion, annexation and occupation of neighbouring states.”

