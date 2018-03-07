Corbyn’s Posts in Anti-Semitic Facebook Group

A couple of weeks back Labour types and lefty news outlets got very upset with Dom Raab for once being a member of a Facebook group that contradicted current housing policy. Wait ’til they see that Jeremy Corbyn was a very active member of an anti-Israel Facebook group full of the most extreme anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial, ridden with white supremacists. Did Corbyn not read what he was commenting on?

Read the full report from David Collier here. Chris Williamson and Paul Mason were also members. Grim stuff.