Corbyn’s Posts in Anti-Semitic Facebook Group

A couple of weeks back Labour types and lefty news outlets got very upset with Dom Raab for once being a member of a Facebook group that contradicted current housing policy. Wait ’til they see that Jeremy Corbyn was a very active member of an anti-Israel Facebook group full of the most extreme anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial, ridden with white supremacists. Did Corbyn not read what he was commenting on?

Read the full report from David Collier here. Chris Williamson and Paul Mason were also members. Grim stuff.

Tags: ,
People:
March 7, 2018 at 11:29 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Labour MP Mike Gapes with an epic subtweet:

“Stalin died 65 years ago today. Let us take a few moments today to remember the tens of millions of victims of the crimes of his murderous Soviet Communist regime, the terror and famine he unleashed, and the invasion, annexation and occupation of neighbouring states.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Guardian Saudi Before and After Guardian Saudi Before and After
Listen: Commies Say Corbyn’s Too Extreme on Hamas Listen: Commies Say Corbyn’s Too Extreme on Hamas
Ukip Must Raise £100,000 This Month or Go Bust Ukip Must Raise £100,000 This Month or Go Bust
WATCH: Lenin Statue Bulldozed WATCH: Lenin Statue Bulldozed
Labour Not Always Opposed to ID Cards Labour Not Always Opposed to ID Cards
Maugham Loses Again Maugham Loses Again
Another Poll Shows Tories Ahead Another Poll Shows Tories Ahead
Corbynista BBC Comedian Whacks MP’s Aide Corbynista BBC Comedian Whacks MP’s Aide
Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons
Munroe Quits Munroe Quits
81% Don’t Want Early Election 81% Don’t Want Early Election
Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite
Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
‘ROAD TO BREXIT’ ‘ROAD TO BREXIT’
May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union
Lansman vs Formby Getting Nasty Lansman vs Formby Getting Nasty
No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation
Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift” Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift”
Last Day for May’s Head of Broadcast Last Day for May’s Head of Broadcast