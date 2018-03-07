Communist Party: Corbyn Too Extreme on Hamas & IRA

Corbynistas were planning how to cooperate with their communist best friends earlier this week, but there’s already a split emerging over Jezza’s dodgy “friends”. Discussing Corbyn’s references to members of terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah as “friends”, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Britain Robert Griffiths told TalkRADIO’s Julia Hartley-Brewer:

“Quite frankly there’s no context in which I would use [“friends”], the Communist Party has always been completely opposed to any form of religious fundamentalism.”

Awkward…

Tags:
People:
March 7, 2018 at 10:21 am



Quote of the Day

Labour MP Mike Gapes with an epic subtweet:

“Stalin died 65 years ago today. Let us take a few moments today to remember the tens of millions of victims of the crimes of his murderous Soviet Communist regime, the terror and famine he unleashed, and the invasion, annexation and occupation of neighbouring states.”

