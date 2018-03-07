Boozy Brocialism Bunfight: Labour Row Over Plan to Ban Alcohol From CLP Meetings

A new frontline has emerged in the Labour Party culture war: younger members are calling for a ban on alcohol from CLP meetings to ensure the party can “become truly inclusive of women and other minorities”. They’ve come a long way away from the days of working men’s clubs and union brothers deciding things at branch piss ups. Nona Buckley-Irvine, LSE student union boss turned Unison officer and Labour candidate in Crawley, says it is time for an end to Labour’s “lad culture”:

Alcohol has no place in decision-making – but at Labour Party meetings, members are permitted to drink. In my own Constituency Labour Party, I have witnessed the corrosive effect that alcohol has on party culture, and if our party is to become truly inclusive of women and other minorities, it’s time we ruled out this practice. It was only upon returning to my home CLP having spent five years in London, including as general secretary of LSE students’ union where I tackled lad culture at the university, that I realised how outdated the practice was. Much like the young, middle-class men at the LSE, older men would drink, shout over one another and over women, and speak at length with no particular point to make… It became all the more evident when I tried to put through a motion banning alcohol, and councillors stood up and walked out the room when it was proposed, shouting down the chair and shouting down a young woman like myself. In fact, the second time it was proposed, the motion was denounced as “evil and wicked”.

Take that, brocialists…

Tags: , ,
People:
March 7, 2018 at 3:13 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Labour MP Mike Gapes with an epic subtweet:

“Stalin died 65 years ago today. Let us take a few moments today to remember the tens of millions of victims of the crimes of his murderous Soviet Communist regime, the terror and famine he unleashed, and the invasion, annexation and occupation of neighbouring states.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Woke Guido’s PMQs Sketch Woke Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Labour MP Suggests McDonnell’s Lynch Esther Comments Were Hate Crime Labour MP Suggests McDonnell’s Lynch Esther Comments Were Hate Crime
Boozy Brocialism Bunfight: Labour Row Over Plan to Ban Alcohol From CLP Meetings Boozy Brocialism Bunfight: Labour Row Over Plan to Ban Alcohol From CLP Meetings
Hundreds of Women Plan Mass Resignation from Labour Over Trans Ruling Hundreds of Women Plan Mass Resignation from Labour Over Trans Ruling
Guardian Saudi Before and After Guardian Saudi Before and After
Listen: Commies Say Corbyn’s Too Extreme on Hamas Listen: Commies Say Corbyn’s Too Extreme on Hamas
Ukip Must Raise £100,000 This Month or Go Bust Ukip Must Raise £100,000 This Month or Go Bust
WATCH: Lenin Statue Bulldozed WATCH: Lenin Statue Bulldozed
Labour Not Always Opposed to ID Cards Labour Not Always Opposed to ID Cards
Maugham Loses Again Maugham Loses Again
Another Poll Shows Tories Ahead Another Poll Shows Tories Ahead
Corbynista BBC Comedian Whacks MP’s Aide Corbynista BBC Comedian Whacks MP’s Aide
Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons
Munroe Quits Munroe Quits
81% Don’t Want Early Election 81% Don’t Want Early Election
Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite
Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
‘ROAD TO BREXIT’ ‘ROAD TO BREXIT’
May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union