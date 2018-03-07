£250,000 Jolly in Cape Town for Striking University Dons

This morning there are at least 35 British public sector representatives in sunny Cape Town on a massive taxpayer funded jolly. Starting today for 2 days it is the World Conference on Tobacco or Health Health – on the theme of “tobacco and social justice”. 3,000 anti-tobacco busy bodies expelling a lot of hot tobacco-free air…

Costs to attend the conference are $650 / £500. Flights from London to Cape Town are £2,500 with accommodation at £350 a night. Guido reckons that the taxpayers’ bill – not including salaries – will come in at nearly £150,000. Include salaries and expenses and it will hit nearer £250,000.

The UK attendees listed below include the Deputy Director from the Department of Health, Public Health England, ASH and academics from a dozen or so universities.

1. Jo Pullen – ActivMob (funded by local authorities)
2. Deborah Arnott – ASH (funded by Department of Health)
3. Anna Gilmore – Bath University
4. Dr Tim Baxter – Deputy Director Department of Health
5. Catherine Taylor – Fresh NE (funded by the 12 councils in the North East)
6. Filippos Filippidis – Imperial College London
7. Mohammed Jawad – Imperial College London
8. Ann McNeill – Kings College London
9. Saman Warnakulasuriya – Kings College London
10. Ruth Bell – Newcastle University
11. Rosanna O’Connor – Public Health England
12. Aleksandra Herbec – University College London
13. Andy Rowell – University of Bath
14. Lion Shahab – University of College London
15. Marisa de Andrade – University of Edinburgh
16. Jeffrey Colin – University of Edinburgh
17. Sarah Hill – University of Edinburgh
18. Jamie Pearce – University of Edinburgh
19. Amanda Amos – University of Edinburgh
20. Ilze Bogdanovica – University of Nottingham
21. Catherine Best – University of Stirling
22. Danielle Mitchell – University of Stirling
23. Fiona Dobbie – University of Stirling
24. Crawford Moodie – University of Stirling
25. Allison Ford – University of Stirling
26. Sally Haw – University of Stirling
27. Olalekan Uthman – University of Warwick
28. Kamran Siddiqi – University of York
29. Omara Dogar – University of York
30. Karen A. Evans – University of Bath
31. Mateusz Zatonski – London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
32. Hilary Wareing – Tobacco Control Collaborating Centre (NHS funded)
33. Mona Kanaan – University of York
34. Robert Branston – University of Bath
35. Alisa Rutter – Fresh NE (funded by the 12 councils in NE England)

The Department of Health regularly provides grants to the universities listed above whilst the BEIS gave a collection of universities that make up the self-styled ‘Centre for Alcohol and Tobacco’ £3.4 million last year to researchtobacco related harm in Africa and Asia.’ Each of those universities in receipt of this funding is sending representatives to Cape Town so you can see how this is being funded. Cape Town this time of the year is a sunny 70 degrees, so this jolly it is a great chance to visit some of the local vineyards and top up your tan this winter whilst your university colleagues are striking on the picket line…

Tags: ,
March 7, 2018 at 7:30 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Labour MP Mike Gapes with an epic subtweet:

“Stalin died 65 years ago today. Let us take a few moments today to remember the tens of millions of victims of the crimes of his murderous Soviet Communist regime, the terror and famine he unleashed, and the invasion, annexation and occupation of neighbouring states.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Guardian Saudi Before and After Guardian Saudi Before and After
Listen: Commies Say Corbyn’s Too Extreme on Hamas Listen: Commies Say Corbyn’s Too Extreme on Hamas
Ukip Must Raise £100,000 This Month or Go Bust Ukip Must Raise £100,000 This Month or Go Bust
WATCH: Lenin Statue Bulldozed WATCH: Lenin Statue Bulldozed
Labour Not Always Opposed to ID Cards Labour Not Always Opposed to ID Cards
Maugham Loses Again Maugham Loses Again
Another Poll Shows Tories Ahead Another Poll Shows Tories Ahead
Corbynista BBC Comedian Whacks MP’s Aide Corbynista BBC Comedian Whacks MP’s Aide
Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons
Munroe Quits Munroe Quits
81% Don’t Want Early Election 81% Don’t Want Early Election
Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite
Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
‘ROAD TO BREXIT’ ‘ROAD TO BREXIT’
May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union
Lansman vs Formby Getting Nasty Lansman vs Formby Getting Nasty
No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation
Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift” Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift”
Last Day for May’s Head of Broadcast Last Day for May’s Head of Broadcast