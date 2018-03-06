Munroe Quits | Doesn’t Say Sorry | Blames Right-Wing Press

Munroe Bergdorf has resigned as an adviser to Dawn Butler following her “gay bash” and “hairy barren lesbians” slurs. She doesn’t apologise in her statement and instead blames the “conservative right wing press” for her downfall.

Following last week’s exciting announcement that I had accepted a place on an LGBT advisory board assembled to offer counsel to Dawn Butler MP, the Labour party’s women and equalities minister, it is with great sadness that I have decided to step down from the position.

This is a decision that I’ve had to make due to endless attacks on my character by the conservative right wing press and relentless online abuse. I refuse to be painted as a villain or used as a pawn in the press’ efforts, especially those at The Daily Mail, to discredit the Labour Party and push their transphobic rightist agendas.

I wanted my appointment to be something positive and exciting for the community, but instead it has turned into nasty tabloid fodder, blown out of all proportion.

This group was assembled to act as an informal sounding board, to make Ms Butler aware of LGBT areas of concern. This was an unpaid position alongside 20+ other activists and community ﬁgures. I accepted a place on the board because I felt that it would be an exciting and effective way of helping to shed light on issues that I felt were being overlooked and hopefully push needs forward.

I will not allow myself to be centred in this negative narrative, but more importantly I don’t want to stand in the way of the board serving as a positive catalyst for change within the UK’s LGBT communities.

I refuse to be used as a distraction from the upcoming discussions concerning the Gender Recognition Act and the Conservative party’s lack of action on the Racial Disparities Audit.

Thank you to those who have supported me during this time and to Dawn Butler MP who has been nothing but supportive.

With best wishes,

Munroe