This is the moment a crowd of BJP supporters, the UKIPpers of India, bulldozed a statue of Lenin after communists lost control of India’s Tripura state. The statue, in Belonia town, had stood for the last five of the Communist Party of India’s 25 year rule over the region. Tapas Dutta, a party official, told The Indian Express newspaper:

“After the statue fell, its head was dismembered from the body. Then the BJP workers played football with Lenin’s head.”

