Labour Not Always Opposed to Voter ID

The intellectual fashion on the Corbynista left is to be totally opposed to voter ID checks, arguing they disenfranchise minorities and marginalised groups who may not have access to any form of ID. This morning David Lammy shared an article about how voter ID “risks disenfranchising vulnerable people”, while Corbynista mouthpiece Ellie Mae O’Hagan writes today:

Conservative attempts to suppress votes go hand-in-hand with their repeated attempts at gerrymandering. These acts are straight out of the Republican playbook in the US: take away people’s democratic rights and rig the system in such a way that you can keep hold of power whether the population likes it or not.”

Turns out in practice Labour are pro-voter ID checks and are demanding more than ever during their internal elections. As this page on Lammy’s local Tottenham Labour’s website explains:

How will we check people’s ID? We will be using a two-level check to verify the person attending is who we have on our membership list. Named Photo ID: This is for branch officers to see photographic ID which has a name that matches the name on the list and is of the person who has presented to the meeting… Proof of Address: It is possible that a member may no longer live in the ward or constituency where they are registered. To prove they are eligible to vote, we will need to see recent (no older than 3 months) proof address: Types of recent proof of address: Utility bill, council tax bill, bank statement, mortgage statement, NHS letter etc. What happens if members do not have these forms of ID? […]

“It is rare members have no form of ID.”

Exclusionary, much?

Quote of the Day

Labour MP Mike Gapes with an epic subtweet:

“Stalin died 65 years ago today. Let us take a few moments today to remember the tens of millions of victims of the crimes of his murderous Soviet Communist regime, the terror and famine he unleashed, and the invasion, annexation and occupation of neighbouring states.”

