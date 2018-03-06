High Court Throws Out Maugham’s Case Against DD

Jolyon Maugham QC has failed in his attempt to secure a judicial review against David Davis to get him to publish full versions of the government’s Brexit sectoral analysis. The claim by Maugham and his Good Law Project was dismissed because versions of the analysis have already been published and the information can be sought in a less attention-seeking fashion via a Freedom of Information request. Mr Justice Supperstone concluded: “In my judgment, there is a suitable alternative remedy in this case”. Remember this is the same Jolyon Maugham who crowdfunded £100,000 to launch a High Court claim against Uber demanding a 56p VAT receipt. He’s great at wasting other people’s money…