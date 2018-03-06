Corbynista BBC Comedian Whacks Aide After Botched Attempt to Stitch Up Tory MPs

A Corbynista comedian had a public meltdown on the parliamentary estate, called a Tory MP a “d*ckhead” and whacked a young aide with a camera after her attempts to stitch up several MPs for a BBC TV show spectacularly backfired. Luisa Omielan posted a video on Facebook yesterday accusing Philip Davies of “shoving” her during an interview in his Commons office, claiming she was considering going to the police to accuse him of assault. Guido has spoken to several eye-witnesses who say Omielan’s version of events is untrue. One says:

“He absolutely did not touch her or physically intimidate her. She had two older male members of her camera crew who didn’t feel the need to jump in. I’m a woman and I didn’t feel the need to say anything. He just told her she couldn’t run around the parliamentary estate unescorted and would have to be escorted off. She then told him to f**k off, called him a d*ckhead, grabbed the camera and ran out.”

Omielan was filming for a BBC Three show called “Politics For Bitches”. Her interview with Davies ended after Omielan asked him how he could be a Tory and a northerner and started screaming about “NHS cuts”. Guido understands she applied for a job as a parliamentary assistant at Ben Bradley’s office before attempting to bring a camera crew to the interview. Omielan told the Tory MPs she approached that she was not political and didn’t know anything about politics. Guido can reveal that to be untrue – Omielan has repeatedly expressed her support for Corbyn and her dislike of the Tories on Facebook, and is even a Labour Party member. A pretty amateurish attempt at a stitch up…

When Omielan made her hasty getaway, Guido understands she whacked a young female aide with her camera. Omielan admits: “I accidentally hit the girl on the way out which I’m really sorry for. I hit her with the camera.” Have to wonder what the BBC are doing sending a Corbynista into parliament to fib to Tory MPs about her political views, swear at them and hit their staff…