Communist Party Tells Members to Work “Full Tilt” to Make Corbyn PM

The Communist Party of Britain last night ordered its members to work “full tilt” to make Jeremy Corbyn Prime Minister at a “cooperation” meeting between the CPB, Momentum and Labour headlined “Working With Labour For a Socialist Future”. Speaking under the gaze of Castro and Lenin on the 65th anniversary of Stalin’s death, in a room adorned with communist flags, the CPB’s Susan Michie said that ‘several comrades’ had left the Communist Party and joined the Labour Party under Corbyn where they can make more of a difference, therefore her party would extend its pact not to stand candidates against Corbyn’s Labour. Michie is a professor of health psychology at UCL, the ex-wife of Corbyn’s communist aide Andrew Murray, the daughter of biologist Dame Anne McLaren, the granddaughter of old Etonian Liberal MP Henry McLaren, the 2nd Baron Aberconway, and is reportedly an “heiress to millions”. Michie addressed comrades last night: “We, the working class…”

More quotes via PoliticsHome‘s John Johnston:

“We are in a really good situation to work much more closely that we have in the past. The Communist Party and the Labour left have much in common and have a track record of impressive joint working in trade union campaigns and elections. Communist Party members should absolutely be involved in electoral work, and working full tilt to get Jeremy elected as leader, and the Labour party into government.”

Michie was joined by top Corbynista Michael Calderbank, who spent much of the event moaning about Chuka and Chris Leslie. Watch out Labour moderates: the CPB tweeted that they would work with Labour to “isolate our enemies”:

Michie, Murray and Milne were old comrades back in the glory days of the pro-Soviet, Stalinist newspaper Straight Left. They ain’t wrong about the “long tradition of Communists and Labour’s left working together”…

Quote of the Day

Labour MP Mike Gapes with an epic subtweet:

“Stalin died 65 years ago today. Let us take a few moments today to remember the tens of millions of victims of the crimes of his murderous Soviet Communist regime, the terror and famine he unleashed, and the invasion, annexation and occupation of neighbouring states.”

