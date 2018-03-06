Bolton Forgets to Register New Party With Electoral Commission

Pub quiz answer Henry Bolton has set up a new political party called “One Nation”, but Guido can reveal he has forgotten to register it with the Electoral Commission. A spokesman for the Electoral Commission says:

“We are not currently in receipt of an application to register a party in the name of ‘One Nation’.”

Bolton says of his new venture:

“OneNation’s approach reflects Disraeli’s One Nation social conservatism and the Party’s structures and management mirror some of the changes that I sought to bring to UKIP when its leader. Policies are being drafted, a variety of campaigns and events are in the planning, membership will be open soon and more details will emerge over the coming days and weeks.”

He’s ditched the purple:

“The colour of ‘OneNation’ is British Racing green. BRG was the international motor racing colour of the United Kingdom. It represents British branding and excellence.”

Does this mean he has to pretend to dump Jo again?