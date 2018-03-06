Bolton Forgets to Register New Party With Electoral Commission

Pub quiz answer Henry Bolton has set up a new political party called “One Nation”, but Guido can reveal he has forgotten to register it with the Electoral Commission. A spokesman for the Electoral Commission says:

“We are not currently in receipt of an application to register a party in the name of ‘One Nation’.”

Bolton says of his new venture:

“OneNation’s approach reflects Disraeli’s One Nation social conservatism and the Party’s structures and management mirror some of the changes that I sought to bring to UKIP when its leader. Policies are being drafted, a variety of campaigns and events are in the planning, membership will be open soon and more details will emerge over the coming days and weeks.”

He’s ditched the purple:

“The colour of ‘OneNation’ is British Racing green. BRG was the international motor racing colour of the United Kingdom. It represents British branding and excellence.”

Does this mean he has to pretend to dump Jo again?

March 6, 2018 at 1:36 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Labour MP Mike Gapes with an epic subtweet:

“Stalin died 65 years ago today. Let us take a few moments today to remember the tens of millions of victims of the crimes of his murderous Soviet Communist regime, the terror and famine he unleashed, and the invasion, annexation and occupation of neighbouring states.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Another Poll Shows Tories Ahead Another Poll Shows Tories Ahead
Corbynista BBC Comedian Whacks MP’s Aide Corbynista BBC Comedian Whacks MP’s Aide
Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons Rees-Mogg Slams Impress in Commons
Munroe Quits Munroe Quits
81% Don’t Want Early Election 81% Don’t Want Early Election
Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite
Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
‘ROAD TO BREXIT’ ‘ROAD TO BREXIT’
May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union
Lansman vs Formby Getting Nasty Lansman vs Formby Getting Nasty
No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation
Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift” Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift”
Last Day for May’s Head of Broadcast Last Day for May’s Head of Broadcast
Times’s Up for Chorley Times’s Up for Chorley
Lansman vs Formby Lansman vs Formby
Another Labour Council Leader Resigns Over Corbynista Bullying Another Labour Council Leader Resigns Over Corbynista Bullying
Watson Only Labour Figure to Back Mosley Watson Only Labour Figure to Back Mosley
Blue Peter Presented on Question Time Blue Peter Presented on Question Time
Barnier Adviser’s Late Night Flip Out Barnier Adviser’s Late Night Flip Out