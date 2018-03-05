Mark Reckless’ Website Taken Over By Japanese Smut

Former Kipper and Tory Welsh Assembly member Mark Reckless’s official website has transformed into a page of Japanese smut. His site MarkReckless.com, which he still lists as his official site on his Assembly member profile, now links to a purple webpage with text written in Japanese. Translated, it appears to recount various sex acts. For example MarkReckless.com now carries a link to

“Play with big-breasted mother-in-law who does not stop”

His website was previously rather more sober. This snap from the good old days:

At least they kept the purple theme…