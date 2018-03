Guido can bring you a few new SpAd movements. James Wild, formerly Michael Fallon’s SpAd at MoD, is back in government as Chief of Staff to David Lidington at the Cabinet Office. This is a new post created to reflect Lidders’ role on Brexit and domestic policy. Dylan Sharpe is stepping in as the new Number 10 Head of Broadcast following Tom Swarbrick’s departure last week. Paul Holmes, also formerly with Damian Green, is now filling in at DfE.



