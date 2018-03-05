Corbynista Wars: Bastani and Shanly Excommunicated

This is definitely not funny at all. The Labour General Secretary Corbynista infighting has claimed two more victims as lefties supporting Jon Lansman are excommunicated for daring to challenge the Leader’s Office choice Jennie Formby. Things are getting serious: Jeremy Corbyn has unfollowed Novara Media’s Aaron Bastani on Twitter. You can tell he’s really upset by it:

Unfollowed by Jeremy Corbyn Twitter account for saying the General Secretary should be elected. Sad! (Hopefully several hundred hours of dedication and commitment will make up for having such an outrageous opinion! 😱 ) — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) March 3, 2018

Meanwhile Lansman’s protege Max Shanly has been booted off the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy executive. The Campaign for Labour Party Democracy not exactly campaigning for Labour Party democracy by demanding no candidate stands against Formby…

I was removed from the CLPD EC at yesterday’s AGM. I’ve been on the Exec for six years. My name was absent from this years nominations from the outgoing EC. Willsman didn’t even have the grace to tell me he was doing me in, just booted me off without a word. Sad. — Max Shanly (@maxshanly) March 4, 2018

The revolution devours its children…