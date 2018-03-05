Bricking It: Theresa Gives Speech ‘Standing in Chimney’

The hi-tech lectern at Theresa May’s housing speech has created the illusion that she is standing inside a chimney. It has a touch of the Dick Van Dykes about it.

It looks like Theresa May is giving her big speech on housing while standing inside a chimney. pic.twitter.com/4cT3Q19Fvs — Jack Maidment (@jrmaidment) March 5, 2018

Theresa May looks like she’s peeking out the top of a chimney pic.twitter.com/vMOgEyDnmj — George Bowden (@georgebowden) March 5, 2018

I see Theresa May is speaking while wedged in a chimney pic.twitter.com/mcAV00B5Zz — Daniel Capurro🇬🇮🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@CapurrodDaniel) March 5, 2018

The government certainly has mortar do on housing…