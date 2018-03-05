Ben Bradley Advising Young Adults on “Life Choices” and “Communication Skills”

Tory social media expert Ben Bradley is spearheading a campaign to change young people’s “life choices” and improve their “communication skills”. The Tory vice chair has been canvassing fellow MPs for support. An email from Bradders was sent to parliamentary colleagues with the subject line “how do you make your life choices? From the head of heart?” After a giggle, MPs opened it to find:

“We need your help to equip more young people with the skills to make safe and healthy choices…. improved communication skills… this is key to helping safe transition into young adulthood.”

He would know…

