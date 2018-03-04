McDonnell: Watson Should Reconsider Taking Mosley Cash

John McDonnell said Tom Watson “should consider his relationship” with Max Mosley and raised questions over the propriety of the Labour Deputy Leader accepting £500,000 in donations from the disgraced F1 chief. McDonnell said:

“Tom will really need to consider seriously exactly that relationship with Max Mosley and the finances as well because if he is reiterating his views from the past he clearly hasn’t changed.”

McDonnell was reacting to a Guardian interview published yesterday in which Mosley repeated his support for paying migrants to “go home”. Both McDonnell and Corbyn’s offices are wary of Watson’s set-up, which, as Guido reported, has a staff of nine and is seen as a rival power centre. Corbynistas have enjoyed Watson’s pain over the past week…