McDonnell Tells Leaders Office to Investigate Munroe

John McDonnell expertly landed the Leader’s Office in it as he comprehensively passed the buck over the Munroe Bergdorf controversy (Labour’s new equalities adviser, who thinks the suffragettes were white supremacists and “all white people” are racist). Despite being the most senior Labour figure on broadcast this morning, McDonnell refused to engage with the issue at all, and instead repeatedly made it clear that Bergdorf’s controversial views are Jezza’s problem:

“That will be a matter obviously for her employer, she’s employed directly by the Leader’s Office… I’m not sure about this particular issue, it will obviously be investigated by the Leader’s Office.”

Nicely done…