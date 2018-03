A ComRes poll exclusively for the Sunday Mirror tomorrow finds that only 19% of voters want an early general election. ComRes say that rises to nearly a third in the 25-34 age group. Implying that over two-thirds of younger voters don’t want more politicking, so much for the Corbyn surge…

Guido could have told you this for free, most people are fed up with Brexit and politics dominating the news. People just want the government to get on with it…